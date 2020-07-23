Event planners protest extension of Covid-19 restrictive measures

Event planners have strongly protested the government’s decision to carry on with Covid-19 restrictive measures in regard to weddings and other mass gathering events.

The planners staged a loud protest outside the Presidential Palace on Wednesday afternoon, shouting that the prolonged measures will lead to their financially ruin.

The protest followed an announcement by the Ministry of Health that based on the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and the European Commission the planning of mass gatherings should not be allowed even in the period starting from September 1st onward.

The Ministry has made it clear that the epidemiological picture presented internationally does not currently allow for the planning of events that involve the participation of a large number of people especially if they concern concerts, festivals and weddings.

The large number of people attending makes the supervision of hygiene and distancing measures impossible, the Ministry also said.

Source: Philenews