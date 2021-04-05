Event by center of performing arts “Mitos” and Krama: The stone age (Lithini Epochi)

A trapped woman in the age of oblivion, struggles to escape from her unpleasant reality. Consecutive ecstasies are dragging her into a delusional monologue which allows her to breathe, but ghosts of reality are pulling her back abruptly. Bombarded ceaselessly from the television and blinded from vanity, she drowns. Will she emerge?

CREDITS

Dramaturge, Musician: Voris Sarris

Actress: Marina Argyridou

Art Director: Yeti

Mentor: Diomides Koufteros

Graphic Design: Vangelis Angelides

When April 8, 9 and 10 at 8pm

Where Performance Art Theatre “Το Παλιό Ξυδαδικο” (To palio xydadiko)

Entrance: €10

Duration: 1 hour

Info/Reservations: 99 048602