Event by center of performing arts “Mitos” and Krama: The stone age (Lithini Epochi)

A trapped woman in the age of oblivion, struggles to escape from her unpleasant reality. Consecutive ecstasies are dragging her into a delusional monologue which allows her to breathe, but ghosts of reality are pulling her back abruptly. Bombarded ceaselessly from the television and blinded from vanity, she drowns. Will she emerge?
CREDITS
Dramaturge, Musician: Voris Sarris
Actress: Marina Argyridou
Art Director: Yeti
Mentor: Diomides Koufteros
Graphic Design: Vangelis Angelides
When April 8, 9 and 10 at 8pm
Where Performance Art Theatre “Το Παλιό Ξυδαδικο” (To palio xydadiko)
Entrance: €10
Duration: 1 hour
Info/Reservations: 99 048602
By Lisa Liberti
