Even stricter Covid measures on the way so as to curb Omicron spread

Stricter Covid-19 measures announced after an emergency meeting on Wednesday aiming to curb the shocking spread of the virus in Cyprus will only last till Tuesday.

And even stricter ones could be put in place if the situation worsens, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas has made clear that the state of play “will be reviewed next Tuesday and decisions will be taken based on how epidemiological indicators develop.”

As for measures announced on Wednesday evening, these provide for rapid tests not older than 24 hours becoming mandatory for attending weddings and other such events, while dancing is banned. People who have had their booster jab are exempt.

The additional measures, as from Thursday, also include a ban on visiting people in hospital and follow record spikes in daily infections for three days in a row.

On Wednesday 3,002 cases were recorded, 2,241 on Tuesday and close to 2,000 the previous day.

Also from Thursday, the maximum number of people at eateries, reception, music and dance venues, will be 300. Entry to these venues is in any case allowed only to vaccinated people who must remain seated while dancing is forbidden.

For weddings and christenings, this measure will be in effect from January 3.

In addition, visits to private and public hospitals and closed structures are banned, unless permission is given by the administration for urgent cases only and after the presentation of a PCR test not older than 24 hours.

For outpatient visits and patients’ escorts, a rapid test not older than 24 hours must be presented. People who have had the booster jab, are exempt.

No change was made last night to the numbers allowed to gather privately in homes. Under the existing mandate this remains at 20.

Stadiums from Thursday can operate at 50 per cent of their capacity while the use of the mask is obligatory.

If premises are found to ignore the measures, authorities can revoke their licence. Stadiums are currently operating at 75 per cent of their capacity.

Moreover, from Tuesday January 4 to Saturday January 15 all passengers arriving in the Republic must present a 48-hour PCR test prior to their departure to Cyprus.

Upon arrival they must also get a PCR test at the airport at their own cost. This also includes vaccinated people.

As from Monday, 40 per cent of staff of businesses offering services must work remotely. The measure currently provides for 20 per cent.