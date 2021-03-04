News Local Even CNN reports on Cyprus Church's denouncement of 'devilish' Eurovision entry

Even CNN reports on Cyprus Church’s denouncement of ‘devilish’ Eurovision entry

Even CNN international news network could not resist the temptation to report the denouncement by the Cyprus Church of the country’s entry to Eurovision, Philenews reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, CNN reported extensively on ‘Church of Cyprus calls for country’s entry to Eurovision to be dropped for promoting devil-worship’.

The report – one of many in the international press focusing on this controverial issue -followed a strongly worded statement by the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Cyprus.

The Synod expressed “its intense disagreement and frustration” with the stance of national broadcaster Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) over the selection of the song.

It said the song “favoured our global ridicule by advocating our surrender to the devil and promoting his worship,” while praising the “fatalistic submission of humans to the devil’s power.”

Nonetheless, government officials said while it respected the views of those who disagreed with the song, pulling it was out of the question.

“The government fully respects creative intellectual and artistic freedom, that cannot be misinterpreted or limited because of a song’s title,” presidential spokesman Viktoras Papadopoulos has said.

The number has already inspired some deep interpretations of the meaning of lyrics like “I fell in love…I gave my heart to El Diablo”, while comparing the relationship to spicy sauce.

CyBC said the song is about the battle between good and evil and the struggles of a person under the spell of a scoundrel.

But some are unconvinced. Last week a caller to the station threatened to burn it down, while on Saturday a person broke into its grounds to complain.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLegislators to decide on Cabinet’s local administration reform referendum proposal
Next articlePolice issue 203 fines in 24 hours for breach of coronavirus measures

Top Stories

Local

Organized beaches in turtles’s beaches

gavriella -
The Department of Fisheries and Marine Research accepts the establishment of organized beaches in two protected areas and breeding habitats of the loggerhead sea...
Read more
Local

First fines about barbecues in public areas

gavriella -
Members of the Police who are carrying out intensive checks to verify that people comply with the health decrees, fined the owner of an...
Read more
Education

Grammar School

gavriella -
At The Grammar School, we guide students according to global developments in areas such as technology, science and culture to prepare them for their...
Read more
Education

MED HIGH PRIVATE ENGLISH SCHOOL

gavriella -
MAKE THE RIGHT CHOICE  MED HIGH PRIVATE ENGLISH SCHOOL Med High was established in 1995 as a multicultural international school based in Larnaca, Cyprus. Following the...
Read more
Education

The English School, Pioneering Education

gavriella -
The English School, Pioneering Education 121 years of legacy What is The English School today? What does it stand for? What does it represent for the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Organized beaches in turtles’s beaches

gavriella -
The Department of Fisheries and Marine Research accepts the establishment of organized beaches in two protected areas and breeding habitats of the loggerhead sea...
Read more
Local

First fines about barbecues in public areas

gavriella -
Members of the Police who are carrying out intensive checks to verify that people comply with the health decrees, fined the owner of an...
Read more
Local

Cyprus President in talks with Germany’s Merkel, EU’s Borrell

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday afternoon will take part in a teleconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, hours only before European Union Minister...
Read more
Local

Three police officers can now go back to duty after brutal beating of students in 2005

Annie Charalambous -
Three police officers who were found guilty and forced to leave the Force after caught on tape beating up two students in Akropolis suburb...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros