Evacuated Azovstal servicemen arrive in Ukraine’s Novoazovsk, some wounded

Five buses carrying troops from Azovstal arrive in Novoazovsk late on Monday (May 16).

Some of the evacuated troops were wounded and carried out of the buses on stretchers.

Some 600 troops were believed to have been inside the steel plant.

“We hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late night address. “There are severely wounded ones among them. They’re receiving care. Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive.”

Ukraine’s military said it had “ordered the commanders of the units stationed at Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel” and that troops there had fulfilled their combat mission.

Efforts to rescue troops still inside were under way, the military added. It did not say how many troops remained.

Ukrainian troops say they held out in Azovstal for 82 days, buying time for the rest of Ukraine to battle Russian forces and secure Western arms needed to withstand Russia’s assault.

But the evacuation likely marked the end of the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war and a significant defeat for Ukraine. Mariupol is now in ruins and Ukraine says killed tens of thousands of people in the city.

Since Russia launched its ‘special military operation’ in February, Mariupol’s devastation has become a symbol both of Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russia and of Russia’s willingness to devastate Ukrainian cities that hold out.

The evacuation came hours after Russia said it had agreed to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers to a medical facility in Novoazovsk.

Azovstal’s last defenders had been holding out for weeks in bunkers and tunnels built deep underground to withstand nuclear war. Civilians were evacuated from inside the plant, one of the largest metallurgical facilities in Europe, earlier this month.

Novoazovsk is now under the control of Russia-backed separatists who have held parts of eastern Ukraine since 2014.

