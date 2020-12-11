News World EU's Von der Leyen: Brexit stances 'remain apart'

EU’s Von der Leyen: Brexit stances ‘remain apart’

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference after an EU summit on the coronavirus crisis held by videolink, in Brussels, Belgium April 23, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain “remain apart”, with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets the key sticking points.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain “remain apart”, with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets the key sticking points.

She said the two sides would decide on Sunday (December 13) “whether we have conditions for an agreement, or not”.

“One way or the other, in less than three weeks, it will be new beginnings for old friends,” she told a news conference after an all night summit of the 27 national EU leaders.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleNobel Peace Prize Forum 2020
Next articleBishop of Limassol: People should not be deprived of church service

Top Stories

Local

424 new cases through PCR tests, three deaths announced on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 63 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at...
Read more
Local

Mother and son remanded in custody for drug “industry”

gavriella -
A 40-year-old foreign mother and her 17-year-old son have been remanded in custody for eight days after the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) discovered large quantities...
Read more
Local

Bishop of Limassol: People should not be deprived of church service

gavriella -
In an announcement today, Bishop of Limassol Athanasios said that during the meeting of the Holy Synod on Tuesday, there will be an effort...
Read more
World

EU’s Von der Leyen: Brexit stances ‘remain apart’

gavriella -
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain "remain apart", with ensuring a...
Read more
World

Nobel Peace Prize Forum 2020

gavriella -
Former WHO leader Gro Harlem Brundtland talks with Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide and moderator Christian Borch during the digital broadcast of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Nobel Peace Prize Forum 2020

gavriella -
Former WHO leader Gro Harlem Brundtland talks with Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide and moderator Christian Borch during the digital broadcast of the...
Read more
World

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Annie Charalambous -
Barbara Windsor, one of Britain's most popular actresses best known for her roles as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in the BBC TV soap "EastEnders"...
Read more
World

Australia police find 450 kg of ‘ecstasy’ in excavator from UK

Annie Charalambous -
Australian authorities said on Friday they had uncovered almost half a tonne of illicit drug MDMA concealed inside an excavator imported from the United...
Read more
World

COVID-19 skiing restrictions across Europe

Annie Charalambous -
European skiers are facing a bleak holiday season as countries shut resorts and impose other restrictions to slow the spread of the pandemic. Some states...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros