EU’s Von der Leyen: Brexit stances ‘remain apart’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain “remain apart”, with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets the key sticking points.

She said the two sides would decide on Sunday (December 13) “whether we have conditions for an agreement, or not”.

“One way or the other, in less than three weeks, it will be new beginnings for old friends,” she told a news conference after an all night summit of the 27 national EU leaders.

(Reuters)