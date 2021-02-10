News World EU's von der Leyen admits vaccine supply failings

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference after an EU summit on the coronavirus crisis held by videolink, in Brussels, Belgium April 23, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged failings on Wednesday in the EU’s approval and rollout of vaccines against COVID-19, and said the bloc had learned lessons in the process.

 

“We were late to authorize, we were too optimistic when it came to massive production and perhaps we were too confident that what we ordered would actually be delivered on time,” she told members of the European Parliament.

However, von der Leyen defended the Commission’s oversight of vaccine orders, saying it would have been unfair for the EU single market if just a few large member states had guaranteed doses.

The EU could also not have cut corners in its approval of biological substances injected into people’s bodies, even if this lost three to four weeks to rivals, she added.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
