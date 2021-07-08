NewsLocalEU's visiting von der Leyen to officially present Cyprus' National Recovery and...

EU’s visiting von der Leyen to officially present Cyprus’ National Recovery and Resilience Plan

Visiting President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday will officially inform the government on the evaluation of the Cyprus National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The programme’s presentation will take place at the University of Cyprus in Nicosia, after von der Leyen meets with President Nicos Anastasiades.

While at the university, there will be a public consultation with students, during which she and Anastasiades will respond to their questions.

The Plan aims to make the island’s economy socially and environmentally sustainable and will increase GDP growth by 7% over its five-year implementation.

The EU chief and Anastasiades will also exchange views on the Cyprus problem as well as on the weekend’s deadly forest fire in Cyprus.

Von der Leyen, who arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday for a two-day official visit and already visited the burnt area, announced that the Plan allocates €18 million for equipment for fire fighters.

The EU official will depart Cyprus for Croatia in the afternoon.

By Annie Charalambous
