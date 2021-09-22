EU’s new policies on green, digital transition also in Cyprus means new taxes

The European Commission’s new policies fostering the green and digital transition in societies including that of Cyprus come hand in hand with additional taxes and pressure, Philenews reports.

And those to mostly feel the pain will be the vulnerable households, very small businesses and people moving around in energy-intensive cars, it added.

The new policies have to be implemented by 2030 with the Commission already having dispersed €157 million to Cyprus in pre-financing the plan towards its green and digital transition.

However, policies which are far from viable for the consumer’s pocket have to be implemented and costs are expected to rise further. Because new legislation will affect road transport, buildings and even the ship and air transport.

For Cyprus, the proposal by Brussels for the €157 million allocation is for citizens to finance investment in energy efficiency, new heating and cooling systems but also cleaner transportation.