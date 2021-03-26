News World EU's Michel: Turkey must stick to its "moderate behaviour"

EU’s Michel: Turkey must stick to its “moderate behaviour”

The European Union will remain cautious on its improved relationship with Turkey, which must stick to its recent more “moderate behaviour”.

This is what European Council President Charles Michel said after chairing a summit of the bloc’s leaders.

Michel also said he may pay a visit to Turkey next month.

“We really hope it will be possible to improve the relationship with Turkey, but at the same time … for us it is important that Turkey keep a positive behaviour, a moderate behaviour,” he told a news conference late on Thursday.

“But we remain cautious and we remain careful, and indeed we are in contact with the Turkish authorities in order to pay a visit probably in April to Turkey.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
