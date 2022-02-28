EU’s Michel: Debate on Ukraine EU membership will be held

There will be a debate about making Ukraine a member of the European Union, the bloc’s chairman Charles Michel told French TV station BFM on Monday.

“This is a debate which, in any case, will be held,” said Michel, adding that the bloc already had a “very powerful” association agreement with Ukraine which could be reinforced.

At the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden will host a call with allies and partners Monday morning at 11:15 a.m. ET (16:15 GMT) to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

And to coordinate a united response, according to an announcement by the White House.