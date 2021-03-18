EU’s findings on controversial Astrazeneca vaccine to be announced at 4pm

The EU’s findings on the controversial Astrazeneca vaccine after investigations on fatal blood clots in people who have received it will be announced at 4pm on Thursday.

This is what the Health Ministry’s spokesperson Anastasia Anthousi said before asking for patience and calm over rising concerns by people who have received the jab.

She had earlier dismissed rumours that cases of blood clots were reported in Cyprus as well, but were kept under the carpet.

Cyprus suspended Astrazeneca shots on Monday pending a review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

At least 17 countries have suspended or delayed using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines even as the World Health Organization appealed to governments not to pause vaccination campaigns.

EMA will announce its findings after discussing information gathered into whether the vaccine contributed to blood clotting events in those inoculated. It said it continues to believe the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

The number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is no higher than the number seen in the general population, the Agency has also said.