News Local EU's Borrell to visit divided Cyprus on March 5-6

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Cyprus on March 5-6, it has been officially announced.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades had a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening with Borrell who informed of his intention, a press release by the Presidency also said.

Borrell’s visit is in view of next month’s informal UN-brokered 5-party summit on divided Cyprus in New York.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member island.

Only Ankara recognises the illegal Turkish Cypriot entity which unilaterally declared independence in 1983.

The five-party meeting will see Greece, the UK and Turkey – the three guarantors of the island’s independence – getting together along with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders.

A reunification agreement needs to be signed by all concerned parties.

The EU will also attend the informal summit as an observer.

By Annie Charalambous
