EU’s Borrell in Cyprus on Friday, holds talks on the phone with Christodoulides

With EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell due to visit Cyprus on Friday, the divided island’s Foreign Minister held a long telephone conversation with him late on Monday.

Nicos Christodoulides and Borrell exchanged views on the state of play of the protracted Cyprus problem in view of next month’s informal UN-brokered 5-party summit in New York, according to a tweet by the Cypriot FM.

Christodoulides also wrote that he had exchanged views with Borrell on latest developments in the Cyprus problem and EU-Turkey relations “within the framework of regular coordination”.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member island.

Only Ankara recognises the illegal Turkish Cypriot entity which unilaterally declared independence in 1983.

The five-party meeting will see Greece, the UK and Turkey – the three guarantors of the island’s independence – getting together along with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders.

A reunification agreement needs to be signed by all concerned parties.

The EU will also attend the informal summit as an observer.

By Annie Charalambous
