EU’s Borrell in Cyprus for talks on upcoming informal summit on divided island

Visiting EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is meeting Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades around 10 am on Friday.

Their talks will focus on next month’s informal UN-brokered 5-party summit on divided Cyprus in Geneva, Switzerland.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member island.

Only Ankara recognises the illegal Turkish Cypriot entity which unilaterally declared independence in 1983.

The five-party meeting will see Greece, the UK and Turkey – the three guarantors of the island’s independence – getting together along with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders.

A reunification agreement needs to be signed by all concerned parties.

The EU will also attend the informal summit as an observer.

Borrell is also scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides as well as Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in the breakaway north before his departure from Cyprus early on Saturday.