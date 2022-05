The 66th edition of Eurovision Song Contest ends tonight. Some 25 songs will compete, and after 4 hours of music, performances, entertainment and excitement, we will know the winner of Eurovision Song Contest 2022. The show starts at 21:00, live from Pala Olimpico Arena in Turin, Italy. The hosts are Laura Pausini, Alessandro Cattelan and Mika.

At this year’s Eurovision, Ukraine’s entry, the Kalush Orchestra, is the leading favorite.