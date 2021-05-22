NewsWorldEurovision acts rehearse before finale tonight

Eurovision acts rehearse before finale tonight

5023SB-MUSIC-EUROVISION_FINAL_REHEARSAL_O_

Eurovision acts held rehearsals on Friday (May 21) on the eve of the finale of the song contest in Rotterdam.

Most had successfully competed in semi-finals over the course of the week, joining the “big five” – Italy, Spain, Britain, France and Germany – plus hosts the Netherlands in the final on Saturday.

Twenty-six performers in all will compete in the show in front of an audience of 3,500 — 20 percent of the capacity of the Ahoy arena — with everyone obliged to show a negative COVID-19 test.

The bookmakers see Italy’s glam rock number “Zitti e Buoni” by Maneskin and France’s paired-back chanson “Voila” as the front runners in the contest which will be decided by the jury and the public.

Iceland’s Dadi og Gagnamagnid have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak in the band meaning a rehearsal video will be broadcast instead of a live performance.

The Netherlands is hosting the 65th edition of the event, which draws a television audience of about 200 million, after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 contest with the song “Arcade”. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

By gavriella
Previous articleStabbing in Paphos for financial differences
Next articleCyprus Veterinary Association about COVID-19 to dogs

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros