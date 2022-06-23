Eurostat presents Consumer Price Levels with data visualization

Eurostat presents the Consumer price level in the European Union for 2021, with data visualization.

In this way, the citizens of member-states can easily see how expensive various items (for example food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, clothing and footwear) are in their country.

Out of the 10 categories on which there is information by Eurostat, consumer prices in Cyprus are above the EU average in four: food, transport services, furniture, and communications.

More at: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/cache/infographs/pricelevels/pricelevels_2021/index.html?lang=en?lang=en