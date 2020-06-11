News Local Eurostat: 2,312 nights in 2018 were spent at Cyprus campsites

Eurostat: 2,312 nights in 2018 were spent at Cyprus campsites

There were 23,200 campsites in the EU in 2018, the vast majority of which were located in rural areas (68%) or towns and suburbs (26%), while 6% of campsites were located in cities, according to a new report published on Thursday by Eurostat.

More than two thirds of EU campsites (70%) were in just four EU Member States: France (35% of EU’s campsites), Germany (13%), the Netherlands (12%) and Italy (10%).

Visitors spent a total of 352 million nights in EU campsites in 2018, accounting for 13% of all nights spent in tourist accommodation within the EU.

In Cyprus, visitors spent 2,312 nights on camping grounds, recreational vehicle parks and trailer parks in 2018, more than a 50% drop compared to 2017’s 5,088 nights.

In 2018, the number of nights spent in campsites across the EU in August (31%) and July (27%) together accounted for more than half of the annual total. June (11%), May and September (both 9%) were also popular months for camping.

Among the EU Member States, the highest proportions of tourist nights spent in campsites in 2018 were recorded in Denmark and Luxembourg (both 33% of all nights spent in tourist accommodation in the country), France (28%) and Sweden (26%).


In absolute numbers, France recorded the highest number of tourist nights spent in campsites in 2018, with 35% of all nights spent in campsites in the EU, followed by Italy (16%), Spain (11%) and Germany (10%).

Among EU regions, Languedoc-Roussillon on the border of the Pyrenees and the Mediterranean Sea recorded the highest proportion of tourist nights spent in campsites (59% of all nights spent in tourist accommodation in the region) in 2018. Loire Region in France also recorded over half of nights spent in campsites (51%), followed by three further French regions: Brittany (50%), Aquitaine (49%) and Poitou-Charentes (48%), and three Danish regions: Zealand, Central Jutland and South Denmark (all 48%).

Other EU regions where camping was relatively important were the Scandinavian countries as well as the Adriatic basin.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleAccommodation arranged for T/Cs who crossed checkpoints
Next article‘Gone with the Wind,’ ‘Cops’ pulled as pop culture reckons with racism

Top Stories

Local

TUI cancels beach holidays for UK customers until July 10

Josephine Koumettou -
Travel company TUI said its UK operation was cancelling beach holidays for British tourists until July 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the...
Read more
Local

Epidemiologist urges people to continue to be vigilant, condemns irresponsible behaviour

Josephine Koumettou -
People must continue to be vigilant and to take all necessary protection measures against the coronavirus, member of the scientific team and professor of...
Read more
Local

One tests positive to Covid-19, total now 975

Josephine Koumettou -
One person has tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, from a total of 2518 tests carried out. The case was found...
Read more
Local

10-month-old baby flown to Israel for heart operation

Josephine Koumettou -
A 10-month-old baby has been flown by air ambulance from Cyprus to Israel's Sheba medical centre by special approval from Israel, Israeli ambassador to...
Read more
World

Banksy mural stolen from Bataclan theatre found in Italian farmhouse

Josephine Koumettou -
A mural by secretive British street artist Banksy stolen from the Bataclan theatre in Paris, where Islamist gunmen killed 90 people in 2015, has...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

TUI cancels beach holidays for UK customers until July 10

Josephine Koumettou -
Travel company TUI said its UK operation was cancelling beach holidays for British tourists until July 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the...
Read more
Local

Epidemiologist urges people to continue to be vigilant, condemns irresponsible behaviour

Josephine Koumettou -
People must continue to be vigilant and to take all necessary protection measures against the coronavirus, member of the scientific team and professor of...
Read more
Local

One tests positive to Covid-19, total now 975

Josephine Koumettou -
One person has tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, from a total of 2518 tests carried out. The case was found...
Read more
Local

10-month-old baby flown to Israel for heart operation

Josephine Koumettou -
A 10-month-old baby has been flown by air ambulance from Cyprus to Israel's Sheba medical centre by special approval from Israel, Israeli ambassador to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros