News World Europe's summer holiday is in peril - Morgan Stanley says

Europe’s summer holiday is in peril – Morgan Stanley says

Coronavirus: Cypriots stranded abroad

Europe could be looking at another lost summer tourist season as Covid-19 cases are rising and the vaccine rollout has been so slow, threatening a major hit to the economies of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece, Morgan Stanley said.

“Europe’s high cases and slow vaccine drive could lead to a late reopening, putting a second summer at risk – which would exacerbate the north-south divide and could trigger further policy easing,” Morgan Stanley said.

Last year, Europe was able to save some of its summer season with the help of restrictions and seasonal weather dynamics that lowered transmission rates from spring, the bank also said.

“But we are somewhat sceptical that this can happen again this year, given the emergence of new strains, which appear to be more transmissible and dangerous, and have driven an acceleration in cases recently in the euro area, e.g. in France and Italy.”

Morgan Stanley said the south of Europe would see the biggest impact from another lost summer as tourism accounts for over 6% of European GDP and nearly 8% of employment – but much more than that in tourism-dependent countries, such as Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

“Spain, which was already one of the worst performers in 2020, looks particularly vulnerable, based on our analysis,” Morgan Stanley said.

British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday that he was going on holiday in the United Kingdom and that it was too early to speculate on whether or not foreign holidays would be allowed this summer.

Jenrick told LBC radio that he hoped there would be summer holidays but that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was looking at the issue of summer holidays abroad.

“I will be going on holiday within the UK,” he said. Asked if people would be able to have a proper summer holiday he replied: “I hope so.”

Airlines and travel groups are desperate to resume some kind of normal summer holiday season this year after COVID-19 restrictions left many fighting for survival.

Portugal’s tourism minister said on Thursday the country would gladly welcome British tourists from May 17 if they could show proof of having had the vaccine, or a negative test for younger travellers.

Irene Hays, the boss of Britain’s largest independent travel agent, Hays, also said on Thursday that there were encouraging signs that international travel would resume.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMan wanted by Moscow for fraud arrested in Peyia after Interpol tip
Next articlePutin offers Biden public talks after U.S. president says he thinks he is a killer

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Putin offers Biden public talks after U.S. president says he thinks he is a killer

Annie Charalambous -
President Vladimir Putin has said that he and U.S. President Joe Biden should hold live online talks in coming days after Biden said he...
Read more
World

EU’s drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine after safety investigation

gavriella -
The EU's drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into...
Read more
World

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party closure case worries Europe, USA

Annie Charalambous -
The United States and Europe have criticised a move by Turkey towards banning the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a week before EU leaders are due...
Read more
World

Portugal will welcome British holidaymakers from mid-May

Annie Charalambous -
Portugal will welcome British tourists from May 17 if they have a vaccination certificate or evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test. This is what...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros