European Union to protect monuments in cooperation with Antiquities Department

Following an intervention by Cypriot Member of the European Parliament Kostas Mavrides, informing about the collapse of a section of the Venetian walls in the non-government controlled part of Nicosia, the European Commission assured him that the next place that will be maintained by the EU pilot program will be the Venetian walls of Nicosia.

The Commission also noted that so far an amount of 580,000 has already been paid for emergency funding for necessary restoration work to damaged sections of the wall and that additional funding has been approved within the framework of the mechanism supporting the Bicommunical Technical Committees. With this funding, the UNDP program has implemented a pilot program enabling local communities to carry out main work of maintenance.