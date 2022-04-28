NewsLocalEuropean Union to protect monuments in cooperation with Antiquities Department

European Union to protect monuments in cooperation with Antiquities Department

Technical Committee for cultural heritage to expedite procedures to repair Guerini Bastion

Following an intervention by Cypriot Member of the European Parliament Kostas Mavrides, informing about the collapse of a section of the Venetian walls in the non-government controlled part of Nicosia, the European Commission assured him that the next place that will be maintained by the EU pilot program will be the Venetian walls of Nicosia.

The Commission also noted that so far an amount of 580,000 has already been paid for emergency funding for necessary restoration work to damaged sections of the wall and that additional funding has been approved within the framework of the mechanism supporting the Bicommunical Technical Committees. With this funding, the UNDP program has implemented a pilot program enabling local communities to carry out main work of maintenance.

By gavriella
Previous article“This much I know to be true” featuring Nick Cave & Warren Ellis at Pantheon on May 11
Next articleReturn to schools with negative rapid tests

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros