European tender for Passenger Maritime Link between Cyprus and Greece

The Shipping Deputy Ministry wishes to inform about the publication on the e-procurement website of a document announcing the intention to launch a European tender procedure for the establishment of the Passenger Maritime Link between Cyprus and Greece, in accordance with the European Union rules governing a Service of General Economic Interest.

The aforementioned document constitutes a consultation with interested economic operators who are invited to submit their suggestions and comments on the draft terms of the tender by Friday 12 November 2021. Such suggestions and comments will be evaluated and taken into account in the final formulation of the tender documents.