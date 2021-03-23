News World European shares edge higher, as Turkey-exposed banks fall

European shares edge higher, as Turkey-exposed banks fall

Turkish central bank to raise credit card rates in October

European stocks eked out gains by the closing bell on Monday evening after automakers resumed their rally, while banks fell after a slump in Turkey‘s currency.

In addition, worries lingered about more restrictions due to rising coronavirus cases on the continent.

The Turkish lira plunged to a near record low after President Tayyip Erdogan replaced a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates over the weekend.

Euro zone banks exposed to the country such as Spain’s BBVA , Italy’s UniCredit, France’s BNP Paribas and Dutch bank ING fell between 0.8% and 7%.

However, the mood had improved by the end of the day with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising to 0.2%, reversing declines from earlier in the session. And with automobile stocks rising for a fifth day in the past six sessions.

Porsche jumped 8.9% on contagion from a buying frenzy that has been lifting Volkswagen shares after the German car maker unveiled plans to challenge Tesla in the e-car market.

Deutsche Bank raised its target prices on Porsche, which holds the majority of Volkswagen ordinary shares, following a target rise for VW.

“Volkswagen is doing a good job on cost cuts which, together with a re-acceleration of the cycle and visibility on electric vehicles, make current valuations interesting in the medium to long term,” said Michele Pedroni, fund manager at Decalia.

“A possible spin-off, especially of Porsche, could only generate additional value,” he added.

Moreover, European stocks had seen sharp falls on Friday, easing from a one-year peak as renewed lockdowns in France and concerns over the pace of vaccination drives hit sentiment, with the European Union threatening to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain.

A British minister warned on Monday that Britons should wait before booking summer holidays abroad, pointing to rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe.

British Airways-owner IAG, Lufthansa and Ryanair Holdings and travel company TUI fell between 2.2% and 4.5%.

The wider travel & leisure sector fell 0.7%, with Germany set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
