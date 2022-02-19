European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas in Cyprus for official visit

European Commission vice president Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas will pay Cyprus an official from Saturday February 19th to Tuesday February 22nd, the Commission has announced.

The Vice-President will visit the Green Line and EU-funded projects, and will have meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades and House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou.

Schinas will also hold meetings with Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, Minister for Health Michalis Hadjipantela, Minister of Justice and Public Order Stephie Dracos, Minister for Education, Youth, Culture and Sports, Prodromos Prodomou and with local politicians to discuss the latest developments in migration, foreign relations, health, education as well as security.

Moreover, he will hold an inter-faith dialogue with religious leaders of Cyprus and will address events on the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Schinas will also give a lecture at the University of Cyprus and will engage with students, academics and representatives of the civil society.

(CNA)