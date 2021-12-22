European Commission signs new agreement to support CMP’s work

The European Commission has announced it signed a new agreement for the Support to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP), valued at 2.6 million euros.

In a statement, it said the European Union’s Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community continues to provide assistance to facilitate the reunification of Cyprus and, as part of its efforts, the European Commission has signed a new agreement for the Support to the CMP.

This is the 13th delegation agreement between the European Commission and the United Nations Development Programme providing an addition of €2.6 million in support of the work of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) for the year 2022, the statement said.

Since 2006, the European Commission has been the major donor in support of the work of CMP, with a total contribution of €33 million, demonstrating the strong commitment of the European Commission to peacebuilding and reconciliation efforts in Cyprus. Since 2006, the remains of 1020 missing persons have been identified and returned to their families.

The European Commission supports the work of bicommunal Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot scientific teams involved in all stages of the process as well as awareness-raising activities. These activities contribute to achieving a better understanding of mutual concerns and foster cooperation between the Cypriot communities.

Additionally, the CMP humanitarian mandate contributes to providing relief to the families of missing persons constituting a crucial aspect of the overall efforts for reconciliation on the island.