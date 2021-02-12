Insider Economy European Commission predicts impulsive travelling in 2021

European Commission predicts impulsive travelling in 2021

Through their predictions that were released yesterday, the technocrats of the European Commission expressed the view that given the uncertainty existing due to the pandemic and the course of vaccinations in the coming months, but also due to the need of people to travel in 2021, it is possible that during the summer period there will be more impulsive trips, meaning trips without planning or prior reservations.

This evaluation seems possible, if we take into consideration the fact that in several countries officials advise the public not to hurry to make reservations for their summer holidays, since it is still not certain whether restrictions will be lifted.

Through its predictions, the Commission also noted that the pandemic will continue to limit trips to the absolutely necessary ones until vaccinations in all countries increase significantly.

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice issue 102 fines over COVID-19 protective measures violations
Next articlePolice warning about forthcoming protests

Top Stories

Local

Fraud through telephone applications

gavriella -
The police are warning the public about notices on various applications for mobile phones, which only aim at getting money through registration to unwanted...
Read more
Local

Cyprus sends 280 samples to ECDC regarding mutation of COVID-19 virus

gavriella -
Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou said that Cyprus has sent 280 samples which have tested positive to COVID-19, to the ECDC for specialized tests to...
Read more
Local

Parliament in “red” in support for children suffering from heart disease

gavriella -
On 14 February, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day, the Parliament building will be lit in the symbolic red color, in support of the efforts...
Read more
Local

Police warning about forthcoming protests

gavriella -
Due to the protest that is expected to take place on Saturday, 13 February, in the afternoon in Nicosia, the Police are reminding of...
Read more
Economy

European Commission predicts impulsive travelling in 2021

gavriella -
Through their predictions that were released yesterday, the technocrats of the European Commission expressed the view that given the uncertainty existing due to the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

EU economy to reach ‘end of the tunnel’ in 2022, Commission forecasts

gavriella -
The European Union's GDP should return to its pre-pandemic level by 2022 if the bloc's members and institutions avoid "premature withdrawal of supportive policies",...
Read more
Economy

Finance Minister: EU Commission forecast on Cyprus converges with Government projections

gavriella -
The European Commission winter forecast converges with the government’s macroeconomic projections, the Cypriot Ministry of Finance has said. The EU Commission in its winter forecasts...
Read more
Economy

European Commission expects 3.2% & 3.1% growth for 2021-22 for Cyprus

gavriella -
The European Commission expects the economy of Cyprus to grow by 3.2% and 3.1% for 2021 and 2022 respectively, against a recession of 5.8%...
Read more
Economy

Government employment in January up by 0.8% in Cyprus due to temporary hiring

gavriella -
The total government employment in January 2021 increased by 440 persons or 0.8% year on year due to the hiring of  temporary employees, data...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros