European Commission predicts impulsive travelling in 2021

Through their predictions that were released yesterday, the technocrats of the European Commission expressed the view that given the uncertainty existing due to the pandemic and the course of vaccinations in the coming months, but also due to the need of people to travel in 2021, it is possible that during the summer period there will be more impulsive trips, meaning trips without planning or prior reservations.

This evaluation seems possible, if we take into consideration the fact that in several countries officials advise the public not to hurry to make reservations for their summer holidays, since it is still not certain whether restrictions will be lifted.

Through its predictions, the Commission also noted that the pandemic will continue to limit trips to the absolutely necessary ones until vaccinations in all countries increase significantly.