European Commission launches new scholarships for Turkish Cypriots

The European Commission announced the launch of the EU Scholarship Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community for the Academic Year 2022/23 funded under the Aid Programme, which will award grants to approximately 140 Turkish Cypriot students, graduates and professionals.

The scholarship programme is funded as part of the Aid Programme to support the reunification of Cyprus through which the EU has been providing financial assistance to the Turkish Cypriot community since 2007, in order to promote EU values and a conducive environment for further development of trust, dialogue and co-operation between the Cypriot communities, as well as to help with the integration of the Turkish Cypriot community into the wider Union.

More than 1,800 individuals in the Turkish Cypriot community have already benefited from EU Scholarship grants since 2007.

As usual, this year`s programme is addressed to undergraduate and postgraduate studies, as well as short-term programmes including internships and language courses in EU Member States.

The priority areas are the same as last year and include Covid-19 related subjects. Applicants are encouraged to apply for these areas, receiving additional points during the evaluation and having better chances to win the scholarship.

Applications will be accepted until 17 April 2022 at 23:59 Cyprus time via the EU Scholarships application portal https://apply.abburs.eu . Potential applicants can email [email protected] for more information.

The EU Scholarship Programme is fully funded by the European Union and is implemented by the British Council.