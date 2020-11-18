Insider Economy European Commission: Cyprus still experiencing excessive macroeconomic imbalances

European Commission: Cyprus still experiencing excessive macroeconomic imbalances

The European Commission concluded today that Cyprus is still experiencing excessive macroeconomic imbalances, in particular involving a very high share of non-performing loans that burden the financial sector and high private sector, government, and external debt, in a context of moderate potential growth. This view is expressed in the Cyprus chapter of the “alert Mechanism Report for 2021”, prepared by the EC, in accordance with Articles 3 and 4 of Regulation (EU) No 1176/2011 on the prevention and correction of macroeconomic imbalances.

According to the report,  the updated scoreboard including figures until 2019, the current account deficit, the net international investment position (NIIP), private sector debt and the government debt ratio indicators are beyond the indicative threshold.

MIP relevant CSRs issued in 2019 and 2020 are broadly associated to fiscal-structural policies, private sector debt, NPLs and the business environment. Beyond warranted policies to address the pandemic, actions taken in 2020 to address imbalances relate to the justice system, public administration, local government and access to finance.

Real GDP growth is forecast to fall substantially as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, from 3.1% in 2019 to -6.2% in 2020. Real growth is forecast at 3.7% in 2021, leaving the nominal GDP level 0.7% lower than in 2019.

A number of relevant developments can be summarised as follows:

– External vulnerabilities remain a concern, as the NIIP is significantly negative, despite improvement in 2019 and that a large part reflects activities of special purpose entities. The current account showed a large deficit of 6.3 % of GDP in 2019, and it is expected to deteriorate sharply in 2020 with the strong drop in tourism.

– The corporate debt ratio continued to decrease in 2019 although remaining elevated. The non- financial corporations deleveraged faster than households did.

– Household debt stood at about 90% of GDP in 2019, above prudential thresholds. In 2020, private sector debt ratios are expected to increase due to the decline in nominal GDP and the loan moratoria. The downward trend is expected to resume in 2021.

– While the government debt to GDP ratio declined in 2019, it is forecast to rise by broadly 20 pps. in 2020, reaching close to 113% of GDP given the fiscal support measures, additional bond issuance and GDP contraction.

– The stability of the banking sector improved in recent years with marked declines in NPLs over 2018-2019. In 2020, increases in the NPL ratio has been limited given asset sales and write-offs but it may increase more in 2021 with the lifting of the moratoria on debt repayments.

The EC notes that Cyprus entered the COVID-19 crisis with vulnerabilities linked to external, private sector and government debt and to still high non-performing loans, in a context of moderate potential growth.

With the COVID-19 crisis, the current account deficit has deteriorated, the debt ratios have increased while banks’ non-performing loans deleveraging has slowed down.

Overall, the Commission finds it opportune, also taking into account the identification of an excessive imbalance in February, to examine further the persistence of macroeconomic risks and to monitor progress in the unwinding of excessive imbalances.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleProfessor: Cyprus legally shielded if illegal regime in Turkish-occupied areas gets recognised
Next articleHealth Minister visits Limassol COVID-19 test centres

Top Stories

Local

Dr. Diettis says vaccinations against COVID to possibly begin in February

gavriella -
Dr Nikolas Dietis, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at the Medical School, University of Cyprus, said that most probably vaccinations against COVID-19 will begin in...
Read more
Local

Health Minister visits Limassol COVID-19 test centres

gavriella -
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, visited on Wednesday unexpectedly three of the four test centres in Limassol for employees who get tested for COVID-19, where...
Read more
Economy

European Commission: Cyprus still experiencing excessive macroeconomic imbalances

gavriella -
The European Commission concluded today that Cyprus is still experiencing excessive macroeconomic imbalances, in particular involving a very high share of non-performing loans that...
Read more
Local

Professor: Cyprus legally shielded if illegal regime in Turkish-occupied areas gets recognised

gavriella -
We cannot rule out the possibility of “satellite states” or close allies of Turkey recognising the illegal puppet regime in the Turkish-occupied areas of...
Read more
Local

Owners, workers of two slaughterhouses arrested

gavriella -
A joint Police-Labor Ministry operation is in progress regarding CYPRA slaughterhouse but also the second slaughterhouse where confirmed cases of COVID-19 were found for...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Travels of Cyprus’ residents down by 86.2% in October

gavriella -
A total number of 17,295 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in October 2020, compared to 124.923 in the corresponding month last...
Read more
Economy

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus down by 76.9% in October

gavriella -
The arrivals of tourists reached 100,791 in October 2020 compared to 436,509 in October 2019, recording a decrease of 76.9%. According to data released Tuesday...
Read more
Economy

Astrobank: Generous voluntary departure plan

gavriella -
Astrobank today informed its employees about a generous voluntary departure plan. According to Insider information, the maximum compensation amount of the plan is 200,000 euros...
Read more
Economy

President hopes for opening of electricity market soon for benefit of people

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed hope that the opening of the market in the field of electricity will take place soon, as well...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros