European citizens, including Cypriots, are losing interest in Covid vaccinations

European citizens, including Cypriots, are losing interest in vaccinations against the coronavirus, according to the latest report by the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC).

It is no coincidence that the Mediterranean island’s vaccination appointment portal gives a second or even third chance to different age groups. But with less and less appointments taken compared to the number of vaccines on offer, Philenews reports.

On Thursday, the ECDC released a new risk assessment for coronavirus transmission, warning that “the immunity of population is far from being achieved within the European Union”.

It also made strong recommendations to Member States on the pace of easing restrictive measures in their territory.

“As of June 3, the average cumulative vaccination in the adult EU / EEA population (aged 18 and over) reached 46.2% for at least one vaccine dose and 22.3% for the full vaccination course,” according to the ECDC .

The highest level of vaccine intake was observed in the elderly 80+, something which is also observed in the official data of the Ministry of Health in terms of vaccination coverage in different age groups.