NewsWorldEurope to drop mandate for face masks during air travel next week

Europe to drop mandate for face masks during air travel next week

British tourists returning to UK, check in their luggage, as Britain imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Gran Canaria Airport, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Face masks will not have to be worn in airports and on flights in Europe from May 16, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.

“From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport,” EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said.

Italy, France, Bulgaria and other European countries been relaxing or ending many or all of their measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A number of U.S. airlines said they would no longer require masks in April, after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the U.S. administration’s mask mandate on public transport was unlawful. Read full story

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said that even though wearing masks would not be mandatory “it is important to be mindful that together with physical distancing and good hand hygiene it is one of the best methods of reducing transmission.”

Rules for wearing masks are expected to vary after the mandatory requirement is lifted, with airlines told to encourage passengers to use masks on flights to or from destinations where wearing a mask on public transport is still required, the agencies said.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNATO to welcome Nordic members as Ukraine pushes back Russian forces
Next articleGreece bans LGBTQ conversion therapy

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros