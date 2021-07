Pascal Donohe, Ireland’s Minister for Finance and President of the Eurogroup – the Euro area Finance Ministers- on Thursday carries out an official visit to Cyprus.

Donohe will be received by President Nicos Anastasiades first and then will hold a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Petrides.

The Irish Finance Minister along with Petrides will also attend a Business Forum in Nicosia organised on the occasion of Donohoe’s visit to Cyprus.