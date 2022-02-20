Euroferry Olympia passenger from Belarus found alive: transferred to Corfu

A 21-year-old Belarussian, one of 12 missing passengers of the Euroferry Olympia, that was located alive on the stern of the ship on Sunday was rescued and transferred with a coast guard boat to Corfu and afterwards to the General hospital of the island.

Another 11 persons are still missing while the ferry has been towed at a safe area north of Corfu.

A new rescue operation may be attempted on Sunday by a special group on the ship to locate the 11 missing passengers if the thermal and toxic load on the ship drops.

The fire broke out on Friday on one of the third car deck as it as it was sailing off Erikoussa, near Corfu, while carrying out the journey from Igoumenitsa to the port of Brindisi in Italy.

(amna.gr)