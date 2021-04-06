Euro MPs provide auditor general support over Cyprus’ golden passports probe

Three Euro MPs have stepped into the prolonged and bitter dispute between the government and auditor general Odysseas Michaelides over probing Cyprus’ golden passports scheme and gave him strong support.

Submitting a written question before the Commission on why the state official is under political pressure the Green Party representatives in Brussels demand a prompt investigation into this, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The three Euro MPs – Saskia Bricmont from Brussels, Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield from France and Sven Giegold from Germany – argue that the authority of Michaedlides is being questioned by the Nicos Anastasiades administration.

Their action follows recent one by the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

INTOSAI has expressed concern over the restriction imposed by the government on the Audit Office’s right of access to information and documents.

This is in regard to the controversial issue of the now abolished citizenship by investment scheme.

INTOSAI also noted that the restriction, even temporary, is contrary to the spirit of the Lima and Mexico Declarations regarding the independence of Supreme Audit Institutions.

Michaelides’ decision to publish findings relating to the scheme despite him being advised to stop looking into the matter was the latest’s ‘inappropriate action’ – according to the government.

The government had also left open the possibility of legal action to be taken against him for overstepping the bounds of his office.

Legal action on the grounds of conduct unbecoming has the sole intent of terminating an independent official’s time in office.