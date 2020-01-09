Euro area annual inflation is expected to be -0.3% in September 2020, -1.9% in Cyprus

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be -0.3% in September 2020, down from -0.2% in August according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Inflation in Cyprus is expected to be -1.9% in September, up from -2.9% in August 2020, while it was -0.5% a year earlier. In Greece it is expected to be -2.3% in September stable compared to August 2020, while a year earlier it was 0.2%.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (1.8%, compared with 1.7% in August), followed by services (0.5%, compared with 0.7% in August), non-energy industrial goods (-0.3%, compared with -0.1% in August) and energy (-8.2%, compared with -7.8% in August).

(CNA)