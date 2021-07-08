PhotosEuro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark

Euro 2020 – Semi Final – England v Denmark

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Wembley Stadium, London, Britain – July 7, 2021 England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden Pool. England will now face Italy in the final.

Source:REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

