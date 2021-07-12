PhotosEuro 2020 Final – Italians celebrate win

Euro 2020 Final – Italians celebrate win

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - Milan, Italy - July 11, 2021 Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 at Piazza Duomo REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Fans in Italy celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 at Piazza Duomo.

Source:REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

