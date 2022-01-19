EUDCC recovery certificate vailidity period reduced to 90 days as of January 31st

As of January 31st, 2022, the period of validity of the certificate issued for those who have recovered from COVID-19 disease (EUDCC recovery) will be reduced from 180 days to 90 days, based on the Council of Ministers decision taken on December 21, 2021.

A Health Ministry press release issued on Wednesday said that this change will be valid for all holders of the EUDCC recovery certificate, regardless whether they issued the certificate before January 31, 2022.

It is also noted that these certificates will continue to be issued via the platform www.eudcc.gov.cy and the date from which the certificate will be valid is the date that the individual has been dismissed from isolation.

The certificate will be valid for domestic use for up to 90 days since the date of the first positive test, as determined by the relevant decree.

The EUDCC recovery certificate will still refer to the validity of 180 days since the date of the first positive test which is the maximum period allowed by the relevant European Regulation and therefore it will be able to be used by the citizens for travelling purposes.

In case a trip is scheduled the passenger must get advice by the Re-open EU website or application (reopen.europa.eu) or the national authorities of the country of arrival to be informed about the validity period of the certificate, which may be 180 days or less in other countries.