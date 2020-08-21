EUCO aware of plans to reopen Varosha, calls Turkey to commit to Cyprus solution

The European Commission is aware of the announcements about plans to reopen the fenced-off area of Varosha and it will continue to be guided by the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 550 (1984) and other relevant Security Council Resolutions.

It will also continue to convey clear messages to Turkey to commit and contribute to the settlement of the Cyprus problem, including its external aspects.

More specifically, called by CNA to comment, EC spokeswoman Vivial Loonela stated the following: “the Commission is aware of announcements about plans to reopen the fenced-off area of Varosha”.

“On the status of Varosha, the European Union will continue to be guided by the UN Security Council Resolution 550 (1984) and other relevant Security Council Resolutions”, the spokeswoman stated.

“The EU has repeatedly emphasized that it remains crucial that Turkey commits and contributes to the settlement of the Cyprus problem, including its external aspects, within the UN framework, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and respecting the principles on which the European Union is founded and the acquis”, she noted.

“The EU will continue to convey clear messages to Turkey in this regard”, Loonela reiterated.

Kudret Ozersay, the “foreign minister” of the illegal regime in the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus, has announced that he will gradually open the city.