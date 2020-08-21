News Local EUCO aware of plans to reopen Varosha, calls Turkey to commit to...

EUCO aware of plans to reopen Varosha, calls Turkey to commit to Cyprus solution

The European Commission is aware of the announcements about plans to reopen the fenced-off area of Varosha and it will continue to be guided by the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 550 (1984) and other relevant Security Council Resolutions.

It will also continue to convey clear messages to Turkey to commit and contribute to the settlement of the Cyprus problem, including its external aspects.

More specifically, called by CNA to comment, EC spokeswoman Vivial Loonela stated the following: “the Commission is aware of announcements about plans to reopen the fenced-off area of Varosha”.

“On the status of Varosha, the European Union will continue to be guided by the UN Security Council Resolution 550 (1984) and other relevant Security Council Resolutions”, the spokeswoman stated.

“The EU has repeatedly emphasized that it remains crucial that Turkey commits and contributes to the settlement of the Cyprus problem, including its external aspects, within the UN framework, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and respecting the principles on which the European Union is founded and the acquis”, she noted.

“The EU will continue to convey clear messages to Turkey in this regard”, Loonela reiterated.

Kudret Ozersay, the “foreign minister” of the illegal regime in the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus, has announced that he will gradually open the city.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleCoronavirus vaccine will be given free to all Greek citizens
Next articleFrederick University founder Michalis Frederikos passes away

Top Stories

Economy

Cyprus trade deficit records drop in first five months of 2020

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' trade deficit fell from €1,865.8 million in the first five months of last year to €1,723.6 million in the first five months of...
Read more
Local

Eleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,201 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 11 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Infrastructures needed for e-learning to work split into three categories

Maria Bitar -
"The infrastructures needed in schools for e-learning to work will be split into three categories", said today the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and...
Read more
in-cyprus

Frederick University founder Michalis Frederikos passes away

Maria Bitar -
DIKO's President Nikolas Papadopoulos, offered his condolences on the passing of Michalis Frederikos founder of Frederick University, in a post on his personal Twitter...
Read more
Local

EUCO aware of plans to reopen Varosha, calls Turkey to commit to Cyprus solution

Maria Bitar -
The European Commission is aware of the announcements about plans to reopen the fenced-off area of Varosha and it will continue to be guided...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Eleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,201 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 11 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Infrastructures needed for e-learning to work split into three categories

Maria Bitar -
"The infrastructures needed in schools for e-learning to work will be split into three categories", said today the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and...
Read more
Local

New coronavirus measures announced by Government

Maria Bitar -
The Government has announced new measures concerning the coronavirus pandemic. The Council of Ministers presided by Cyprus' President was in session today. They were...
Read more
Local

Pournara centre in troubled waters after mass detection of coronavirus cases

Maria Bitar -
The Asylum Service and the Health Services are on high alert, after the mass detection of coronavirus cases at the Pournara immigrant reception centre...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros