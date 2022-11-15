“Queer Migrants- Break the Silence”: Networking Conference in Nicosia on November 27

The time has come to break the silence and speak up about a vital issue that concerns all of us! Did you know that an increasing number of LGBTQI+ people are forced to flee their home country seeking greater sexual equality or even escaping persecution since LGBTQUI+ identity is criminalized in more than 70 countries worldwide? Did you know that the link between sexual identity and the decision to migrate is a highly understudied aspect of migration?

The Center for Social Innovation (CSI) and Accept- LGBTI Cyprus cordially invite you to the event: “Queer Migrants- Break the Silence”.

The event will take place at Maureen-CH African House restaurant in Nicosia.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Welcoming remarks: 12:30 – 12:40 pm

Presentation of CSI & Queer Migrants project: 12:40-12:50 pm

Speech by Iyke Harry: 12:50-13:00 pm

Panel Discussion: 13:00 – 13:20 pm

Food & Music by AFRO BONGO Jam & Networking: 13:20 – 15:00 pm

PANELISTS:

– Despina Christofidou, Project Manager, CSI

– Antonis Papageorgiou, ACCEPT

– Stephanos Evangelides, ACCEPT

– Cleo Papadopoulou, PWC

– Iyke Harry, African LGBTQ Community

The event is organized for the purposes of the European project Queer Migrants (Project number: 2020-1-UK01-KA204-079101), a project that aims to strengthen the capacity of professionals (of the social and employment sector) in answering the needs of LGBTQI refugees, migrants, and asylum seekers, and its aim is to raise awareness for this serious issue.

During the event, professionals working in prestigious organizations will give a speech about their concerns and suggestions regarding this hectic issue and will give a special emphasis on the way with which they handle this issue within their organization. Queer migrants will also have the opportunity to share their personal experiences and struggles.

There will also be a panel discussion, which will hopefully lead to a fruitful discussion about the topic.

Let’s make it happen!

See you all there!

Registration form:

When Sunday, November 27 from 12:30 pm to 3 pm

Where Maureen-CH African House Restaurant Nicosia

Location

FB Page

Registration form

Website

Event by Accept – LGBTI Cyprus and Center for Social Innovation – CSI