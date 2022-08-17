EUEnvironment"Wish you Were Clean" Vol III Beach CleanUp Campaign on August 28

“Wish you Were Clean” Vol III Beach CleanUp Campaign on August 28

Beach 7253210 960 720
Beach 7253210 960 720
Young Cyprus Greens, Ecological Movement Cyprus, Center for Social Innovation and RESET are organising the annual beach clean-up campaign under the slogan “Wish you were clean VOL II”. They organise a total of 4 beach clean-ups across Cyprus, to tackle pollution and preserve our natural environment.

298967407 371577275153183 2006249128575899530 N

This year we have planned surprises, music, drinks and all sorts of fun and activism for our volunteers!
Are you ready?
There will be antiseptics at the campaign’s sorting and counting station.
All materials (gloves and bags) will be provided by the organisers of the campaign.
Volunteers should have with them a hat, sunscreen and a bottle of water.
The campaign will take place at the Lady’s Mile Beach, Limassol on Sunday, August 28 at 09:00
For more information please call at 22 518074 or [email protected]
**During the clean-ups, the waste will be sorted according to the model of the Italian Legambiente organization
Please spread the word!
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articlePachamama Project 2022 – ELYSIUM at the Angel’s Hills on September 10/11
Next articleDr. Petrou: Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine to be approved in fall

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros