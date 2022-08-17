“Wish you Were Clean” Vol III Beach CleanUp Campaign on August 28

Young Cyprus Greens, Ecological Movement Cyprus, Center for Social Innovation and RESET are organising the annual beach clean-up campaign under the slogan “Wish you were clean VOL II”. They organise a total of 4 beach clean-ups across Cyprus, to tackle pollution and preserve our natural environment.

This year we have planned surprises, music, drinks and all sorts of fun and activism for our volunteers!

Are you ready?

There will be antiseptics at the campaign’s sorting and counting station.

All materials (gloves and bags) will be provided by the organisers of the campaign.

Volunteers should have with them a hat, sunscreen and a bottle of water.

The campaign will take place at the Lady’s Mile Beach, Limassol on Sunday, August 28 at 09:00

For more information please call at 22 518074 or [email protected]

**During the clean-ups, the waste will be sorted according to the model of the Italian Legambiente organization

Please spread the word!