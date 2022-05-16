EU-wide 14-day right of withdrawal of online orders strengthened

The European Union-wide 14-day right of withdrawal when you shop online or order something via phone has now been amended and further strengthened, Philenews reports.

Consumers could return the goods for whatever reason if they changed their minds but now extra protection s granted for lack of information.

That is, when a seller hasn’t clearly informed the customer about the withdrawal right, the return period will be extended to a year.

The right of withdrawal is extended to online auctions, such as eBay – though goods bought in auctions can only be returned when bought from a professional seller.

The withdrawal period will start from the moment the consumer receives the goods, rather than at the time of conclusion of the contract, which was the case up to now.

Better refund rights also provides that traders must refund consumers for the product within 14 days – including the costs of delivery.

Consumers will be provided with a model withdrawal form which they can (but are not obliged to) use if they change their mind and wish to withdraw from a contract concluded at a distance or at the doorstep.