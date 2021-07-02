EU warns Cyprus over non-compliance with Port Services Regulation

The European Commission has warned in writing Cyprus and two other member states over their failing to fully comply with certain notification obligations under the bloc’s Port Services Regulation.

The Regulation is intended to level the playing field in the port sector, provide port operators with legal certainty, and create a climate more conducive to efficient public and private investment.

Cyprus, Belgium and Portugal now have two months to respond to the arguments raised by the Commission.

In the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to refer them to the Court of Justice.

The Regulation requires member states to foresee an effective procedure for handling complaints and ensuring that port users and stakeholders are informed as to which authority is in charge.

Member states are also required to lay down rules on penalties in case of breaches of the Regulation.