News World EU to use $2.7 billion fund to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines

EU to use $2.7 billion fund to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines

6 in 10 Cypriots think vaccines are safe - report

 

The European Union is preparing to use an emergency 2.4-billion- euro fund to make advance purchases of promising vaccines against the new coronavirus, EU officials told Reuters.

The move was discussed at a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday, after Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands said they were speeding up negotiations with pharmaceutical companies to secure access to vaccines currently under development.

The EU rainy-day fund, known as the Emergency Support Instrument (ESI), would also be used to increase vaccine production capacity in Europe and offer liability insurance to pharmaceutical companies, officials said, confirming a Reuters report in May.

The EU’s push follows moves from the United States to secure vaccines under development, including almost a third of the first 1 billion doses planned for AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 shot.

An EU official said it was necessary to do as the United States was doing, even if this meant losing money as many of the vaccines under development are unlikely to be eventually successful.

The bloc is ready to take higher financial risks as it fears not otherwise having rapid access to a vaccine against the virus that has killed 385,000 people worldwide.

The ESI fund is run by the European Commission, the EU executive arm, which acts on behalf of the 27 EU states.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn and his colleagues from France, Italy and the Netherlands wrote to the Commission saying they had joined up to “achieve the fastest and best possible outcome in negotiations with key players in the pharmaceutical industry”, German newspaper Handelsblatt wrote on Thursday.

The paper cited government sources as saying Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands were talking to several pharmaceutical firms including AstraZeneca about government research funds and purchase guarantees.

AstraZeneca was not immediately available for a comment.

The four were also talking to Britain, Norway, Singapore and Japan about possible cooperation.

The EU is also worried that not enough doses might be available to rapidly vaccinate its population of nearly 450 million if a vaccine against the new coronavirus is developed.

It is working on a vaccination strategy to give priority to the people most in need, like medics, nurses and the elderly.

It remains unclear how the EU initiative will be coordinated with plans by individual member states to secure vaccines from pharmaceutical companies.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleKostrikis: ‘Open weddings relaunch in September a political decision’
Next articleFire fighters battle blaze in Limassol district

Top Stories

Local

Ioannou urges vigilance so Cyprus remains safe as borders reopen

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus has been successful so far in controlling COVID-19 but needs to remain so Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has told Politico. “We are successful so...
Read more
Local

Action plan on biodiversity approved by Cabinet, to be presented Friday

Josephine Koumettou -
The strategy for biodiversity as well the progress achieved in the framework of the President of the Republic’s initiative for climate change will be...
Read more
Local

Ministry clarifies entertainment venues not reopening on June 9

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Night clubs and discos are not included on the list of establishments allowed to reopen on June 9, the Health Ministry has clarified. Cabinet yesterday...
Read more
Local

Fire fighters battle blaze in Limassol district

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Fir fighters have responded to a fire which broke out in hilly terrain between Moutayiaka and Ayios Tychonas in Limassol. Fanned by strong winds, the...
Read more
World

EU to use $2.7 billion fund to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Union is preparing to use an emergency 2.4-billion- euro fund to make advance purchases of promising vaccines against the new coronavirus, EU...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK’s ‘useless and ineffective’ quarantine will hammer tourism, Ryanair boss says

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Britain does not have a proper plan for its 14-day international quarantine and the introduction of such a "useless and ineffective" scheme will do...
Read more
World

Madeleine McCann’s family says police lead on new suspect is ‘very significant’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The parents of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three sparking a worldwide hunt, said a police announcement of a...
Read more
World

UK leads fall in global trust in government COVID responses – poll

Bouli Hadjioannou -
People across almost all the world's leading rich economies have turned more sceptical about their governments' handling of the coronavirus pandemic with confidence slumping...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Last updated: 04/06/2020 08:41 The World Health Organization (WHO) will resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the coronavirus, its chief said, after...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros