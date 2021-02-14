News World EU to speed approval of variant-modified coronavirus vaccines, says Kyriakides

EU to speed approval of variant-modified coronavirus vaccines, says Kyriakides

European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine export transparency, in Brussels, Belgium January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

The European Union will fast track approvals of coronavirus vaccines adapted to combat mutations, the bloc’s Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

“We have now decided that a vaccine that has been improved by the manufacturer on the basis of the previous vaccine to combat new mutations no longer has to go through the entire approval process,” she told Bavaria’s Augsburger Allgemeine.

“So it will be faster to have suitable vaccines available without compromising on safety.”

The European Commission has come under fire from EU member states over delays to deliveries of vaccines which has seen the bloc lag behind countries such as Britain, a former member, and the United States.

Kyriakides is a member of a new task force, led by Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton, to eliminate bottlenecks in production plants and adjust output to new variants.

While vaccinations in the first quarter of 2021 have started slowly, the second quarter would see a pick-up and by the end of September the EU expects to have received sufficient doses from licenced producers to cover over 70% of its population, Kyriakides said.

She also reiterated the Commission view that closing borders was not an effective weapon against infections.

“I think it is wrong for us to return to a Europe with closed borders, as in March 2020,” she said.

Germany will enforce entry bans on travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol region from Sunday to prevent the spread of new variants.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAcquitted again by Senate, Trump still a powerful force in Republican politics
Next articlePartly cloudy on Sunday, with light to moderate winds

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus President begins working visit to Israel

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday morning kicked off a one-day  working visit to Israel with talks with his counterpart Reuven Rivli. The President is...
Read more
Local

Police chief dismisses complaints of excessive force used against protesters

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus' Police Chief has called for an investigation into complaints of excessive force used by anti-riot police during Saturday’s protest in Nicosia against corruption...
Read more
Local

Young driver arrested for going almost twice the speed limit

Annie Charalambous -
Police arrested a 20-year-old Greek Cypriot driver going as fast as almost twice the legal speed limit on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway, near Koshi. He was...
Read more
Local

First sale of NPLs package by a bank in Cyprus in 2017, others followed

Annie Charalambous -
The collapse of the Mediterranean island’s banking system back in 2013 led to the first ever sale of a non-performing loans package by a...
Read more
Local

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with light to moderate winds

Annie Charalambous -
Partly cloudy on Sunday with variable, light to moderate winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. The winds will be westerly to north-westerly over smooth to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Acquitted again by Senate, Trump still a powerful force in Republican politics

Annie Charalambous -
It is still Donald Trump's Republican Party - at least for now. The vote by 43 of the 50 Republican senators to acquit Trump on...
Read more
World

Netanyahu not bothered that Biden hasn’t phoned him yet

Annie Charalambous -
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not troubled that U.S. President Joe Biden has not phoned him yet, Israel's ambassador to Washington said late...
Read more
World

Italy’s Draghi faces daunting challenges as new prime minister

Annie Charalambous -
Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, has been sworn in as prime minister to lead a unity government that has to...
Read more
World

UK ministers in push to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Annie Charalambous -
British ministers, health workers and volunteers will join a weekend drive to encourage those in the most vulnerable groups to receive a COVID-19 vaccination,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros