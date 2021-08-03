NewsWorldEU to contribute €1.7 million to Education

EU to contribute €1.7 million to Education

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen adjusts her face mask during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

After the Global Education Summit in London, the European Union (EU) has committed to sponsor its largest yet contribution of 1.7 billion euros towards the Global Partnership for Education, with the aim of contributing to the adjustment of educational systems to benefit more than one billion boys and girls in up to 90 countries.

This contribution greatly surpasses last June’s, which stood at 700 million euros.

The EU was represented at the summit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen.

Von der Leyen stated that she believes education is the most fundamental component for human development and should be a basic human right.

Urpilainen assured that COVID-19 will not be allowed to disrupt the decade-long progress made in regards to education access.

The EU focuses on improving certain areas in education such as investing on active educators who can provide students with an adequate skillset, limiting inequalities between genders and preparing students with skills which will be useful in the future.

