News World EU study finds COVID-19 has already wiped out 6 million jobs

EU study finds COVID-19 has already wiped out 6 million jobs

The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out some 6 million jobs in the European Union, according to a study released on Friday, with temporary contractors, young and female workers at times hit harder than in the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The Eurofound study said teleworking, short-time work schemes and other state support helped protect jobs but also meant more people slid into protracted professional inactivity rather than figuring in unemployment statistics.

“There were 5.7 million fewer people in employment in the EU by spring 2020 than at the end of 2019, and 6.3 million fewer compared with the trend growth that could have been expected before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Eurofound said.

The Q4 2019 employment figure stood at 201 million workers, according to Eurofound, compared to some 450 million people living in the bloc. The corresponding change in the EU unemployment rate was more modest, from 6.6% to 6.7%.

“In the 12 months leading up to spring 2020, EU employment declined by 2.4%, the weekly hours of those still in work dropped by nearly one hour and the share of workers employed but not working more than doubled to 17%,” it said.

Eurofound, an EU agency dedicated to monitoring and improving living and working conditions in the 27-nation bloc, said the number of temporary contracts sank by 17%, with Spain, France, Poland, Italy and Greece particularly hit.

“Younger workers experienced the sharpest declines in employment,” said the report, stressing youth employment levels in the pandemic shrank more than during the financial crisis that started in 2008, risking another ‘lost generation’.

Unlike the financial and economic crisis more than a decade ago, it added the pandemic disproportionately affected female-dominated sectors including accommodation, food and travel.

With about a half of the EU workforce switching to telework, better educated workers in urban centres were more likely to keep their jobs than others, further exacerbating inequalities.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAthens tackles heat and pollution with pocket-sized parks
Next articleMainly fine on Friday, with early morning low cloud

Top Stories

Local

Health Ministry provides additional information on withdrawn Astrazeneca batch

Annie Charalambous -
Unsurprisingly enough, news that a controversial batch of Astrazeneca vaccines was also received in Cyprus have stirred fear among people who got injected with...
Read more
Local

Fine weather in Cyprus over the long Green Monday weekend

Annie Charalambous -
Fine and relatively warm is the weather forecast for the Green Monday long weekend in Cyprus, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service. Today, Friday,...
Read more
Local

Final decisions on further relaxation of covid measures to be announced around noon

Annie Charalambous -
The Cabinet meets on Friday morning to take final decisions on the further relaxation of coronavirus measures in Cyprus under the shadow of a...
Read more
Photos

Palestinian girl has her temperature taken by a health worker in Gaza City

george -
A Palestinian girl has her temperature taken by a health worker amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gaza City
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Friday, with early morning low cloud

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Friday with early morning low cloud, according to the island’s Met Service. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Athens tackles heat and pollution with pocket-sized parks

Annie Charalambous -
Tucked between rows of apartment blocks on an Athens street, a strip of green with a few trees, some plants and a bench offers...
Read more
World

EU drugs regulator gives green light to J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

gavriella -
The European Union's drugs regulator on Thursday (March 11) recommended conditionally approving Johnson & Johnson's single dose COVID-19 vaccine, as the bloc seeks to...
Read more
World

Turkey says talks with Greece to continue in Athens on March 16-17

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey and Greece will hold a second round of talks aimed at addressing maritime disputes on March 16-17, the Turkish foreign ministry has said ahead of...
Read more
World

UK’s Johnson rejects EU suggestion of vaccine export ban, defends 1% nurses pay rise

gavriella -
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected on Wednesday (March 10) an assertion by European Council President Charles Michel that Britain had banned exports of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros