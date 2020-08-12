News World EU states urge for talks on potential Turkey sanctions

EU states urge for talks on potential Turkey sanctions

EU must consider ways to support Libya truce -Borrell

EU states have urged foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell to call emergency foreign ministers talks on potential Turkey sanctions.

The office of Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged Borrell to discuss sanctions after a Turkish convoy, accompanied by warships and fighter jets, sailed into disputed waters near Greek islands to search for oil and gas.

“There will be no tolerance. Greece will defend its [territorial] integrity,” Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday, after putting the Greek military on high alert.

“We call on Turkey to leave the Greek continental shelf immediately,” he added.

“Our determination is unfaltering here,” Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the same day.

“Every drop of our blue homeland is sacred,” a Turkish spokesman, Fahrettin Altun, also tweeted on Tuesday, using a Turkish naval motto.

For his part, Borrell’s spokesman said the EU was seized by the Greco-Turkish problem, but did not confirm if EU foreign ministers would meet.

“The situation in the eastern Mediterranean is extremely worrying and needs to be solved in a dialogue,” the EU spokesman said.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice fine 10 establishments, 36 individuals over the past 24 hours
Next articleCash, Rolex watch stolen from Pegeia holiday home

Top Stories

Photos

A ship ran aground on a reef at Riviere des Creoles

Andreas Nicolaides -
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, on August 11,...
Read more
World

Brussels makes face masks compulsory in all public spaces

Annie Charalambous -
Wearing a face mask became compulsory on Wednesday in all public places in Brussels as the number of COVID-19 infections rose to a government alert level...
Read more
World

Germany says Russian Covid-19 vaccine not sufficiently tested

Annie Charalambous -
German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said Russia's Covid-19 vaccine had not been sufficiently tested, adding the aim was to have a safe...
Read more
Local

Cash, Rolex watch stolen from Pegeia holiday home

Maria Bitar -
Paphos Police are investigating a case of burglary of a holiday home in Pegeia after a report was filed late on Tuesday by British...
Read more
World

EU states urge for talks on potential Turkey sanctions

Annie Charalambous -
EU states have urged foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell to call emergency foreign ministers talks on potential Turkey sanctions. The office of Greek prime minister...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Brussels makes face masks compulsory in all public spaces

Annie Charalambous -
Wearing a face mask became compulsory on Wednesday in all public places in Brussels as the number of COVID-19 infections rose to a government alert level...
Read more
World

Germany says Russian Covid-19 vaccine not sufficiently tested

Annie Charalambous -
German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said Russia's Covid-19 vaccine had not been sufficiently tested, adding the aim was to have a safe...
Read more
World

UK economic output collapses by record 20% in second quarter

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% between April and June, when the coronavirus lock down was tightest, the largest contraction reported by any...
Read more
World

Joe Biden chooses U.S. Senator Kamala Harris for White House running mate

Annie Charalambous -
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday picked Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president, making her the first Black woman on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros