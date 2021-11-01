NewsLocalEU should increase capacity to provide security at crisis time

EU should increase capacity to provide security at crisis time

The European Union should increase its capacity to act autonomously and provide security at a time of crisis, head of Cyprus’ National Guard Dimocritos Zervakis has told the European Union Military Committee (EUMC).

The Committee last week met in Brussels at the level of EU Chiefs of Defence (CHODs).

EU Chiefs of Defence discussed the Strategic Compass, the revision of EU Battlegroup and the Common Security and Defence (CSDP) military missions and operations.

The EU Chiefs of Defence, along with representative of NATO Military Committee, also discussed the state of play of EU-NATO cooperation.

In his intervention, Zervakis also called for the EU to pursue a more strategic course of action and to promote its interests and values so as to be able to tackle global security threats and challenges.

Meeting participants also focused on the ambitious and actionable Strategic Compass that will enhance and guide the implementation of the level of ambition on security and defence.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy will present a first draft of the Strategic Compass for discussion at the Council meeting later this month.

 

By Annie Charalambous
