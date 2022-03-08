EU seeking review of criteria for driving licences

The European Commission is seeking a review of the criteria needed for driving licences in an effort to achieve a common approach regarding training and tests, as well as to make sure that road safety rules are being respected by all drivers moving across the borders.

Last week the European Commission announced that it had begun two public negotiations, one regarding the future rules for driving licences and one regarding the trans-border imposition of road safety rules. The target of the future legislation is to improve road safety, according to the EU commitment to reduce deaths due to road accidents by half by 2030.