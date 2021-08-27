EU rings bells on much-needed pending judicial reforms in Cyprus

The Government and Parliament have to take drastic steps right after the summer holidays in a bid to speed up much needed judicial reforms that the European Commission strongly demands.

The Commission’s latest report last month on the rule of law in the Republic of Cyprus lists a number of pending reforms that need to be urgently promoted, Philenews reports.

In particular, the Commission pointed out the justice systems in Cyprus still face substantial efficiency challenges.

And that investing in human and financial resources and digitalisation of the justice system, as well as addressing structural obstacles, is indispensable to improve significantly the efficiency of the justice systems and effective judicial protection.

Some of the reforms still pending are those to enhance representativeness of the members of the Judicial Council, it added.

In addition, Parliament continues to discuss draft legislation on the appointment procedures for judges and Presidents of the new proposed Constitutional Court and High Court.